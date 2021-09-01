Farmers, fair goers send clear message: Don't tax death

Between the corndogs and the carnival, the Missouri State Fair is always a whirlwind of seeing old friends and new, watching 4-H and FFA members show their prized livestock and taking in all of the best of Missouri agriculture. While you enjoyed the coldest milk on the fairgrounds (chocolate, if you’re like me), I hope you had a chance to visit the various displays in the Farm Bureau building, including a showcase of over 200 years of Missouri’s number one industry.