Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Farmers, fair goers send clear message: Don't tax death

By Garrett Hawkins
Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween the corndogs and the carnival, the Missouri State Fair is always a whirlwind of seeing old friends and new, watching 4-H and FFA members show their prized livestock and taking in all of the best of Missouri agriculture. While you enjoyed the coldest milk on the fairgrounds (chocolate, if you’re like me), I hope you had a chance to visit the various displays in the Farm Bureau building, including a showcase of over 200 years of Missouri’s number one industry.

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
State
Vermont State
Local
Missouri Industry
City
Appleton City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Law#Estate Taxes#Farmers#The Missouri State Fair#Afpc#Missouri Farm Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Agriculturehometownsource.com

COLUMN: Supporting our farmers means supporting us all

Last year, so many Americans found new appreciation for the work farmers and ranchers do to hold our food supply chain together. And there is much more that we must do in Congress to make sure that this important work is supported. When I first came to the Senate, my...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

NCGA to EPA: Don’t Saddle Farmers with Unnecessary Water Regulations

A National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) leader says federal regulations on remote bodies of water will hurt farmers without providing any significant improvement to water quality. This is what Andy Jobman, chair of NCGA’s Stewardship Action Team, told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tuesday. Jobman said, “The EPA and the...
Agriculturesouthernminn.com

Consolidation is driving family farms out of business

Every August, Farmfest is a great time to reconnect with farmers and friends and catch up on others we know in common. I was reflecting on some of those people as I drove home from Farmfest this year and started thinking about the “ghost farmsteads.”. You’ve likely heard of ghost...
Shepherdstown, WVlocaldvm.com

Sen. Manchin in national spotlight on Capitol Hill economic plan

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Congress is making its way back to the Nation’s Capital after the Labor Day recess, and eyes are on West Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin. He appears to be a pivotal swing vote in the $3.5 trillion economic plan, which is coming under increasing fire...
ImmigrationFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Labor, youth, immigration and unemployment checks

Sunday’s Portsmouth Herald lead story, “Signs of the Times”, outlined how hard it is for employers on the Seacoast and across the U.S. to find workers in a COVID-19 world. While some believe government unemployment checks discouraged work, the origin of the shortage predates the pandemic and will only get worse over the next ten years. Why?
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Booth at the Nebraska State Fair under criticism from fair-goers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some people criticized the Nebraska State Fair for allowing a political booth to be displayed on its main street. The fair’s food and livestock draws large crowds yearly, but this year booths like the one selling Pres. Trump flags are causing quite a reaction. Some guests...
Immigrationreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Action needed to address the Social Security crisis

There are different types of crises. Some are self-created. President Joe Biden has a real talent for this. Think: Pulling our military out of Afghanistan before ensuring U.S. citizens and Afghan allies had a chance to escape. Or the surge in illegal immigration caused by rolling out the welcome mat along the Southern border. Or rising gasoline prices after shutting down the Keystone Pipeline. Or runaway inflation after passing a massive spending package.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

USDA expands protection zone against African swine fever

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 26 announced its intent to designate Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as a “protection zone,” a World Organization for Animal Health designation that allows the United States to maintain its current animal health status should there be a detection of African swine fever or other foreign animal disease on the island territories, according to the National Pork Producers Council in a news release.
Public HealthGuard Online

Social Security has an infection, but it can be cured

What if in 2007, we could have known with almost mathematical certainty that a coronavirus pandemic would sweep across the world 13 years later?. One of two things might have happened. First, we might have made choices that could have reduced the pandemic’s hardships. We could have invested billions in developing and testing vaccines and treatments that were ready to roll out and had the public’s confidence. We could have crafted policies regarding shutdowns, the supply chain, nursing homes, and schools – instead of winging it, as we often have done the past year and a half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy