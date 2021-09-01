Cancel
Religion

Honoring Our Seniors

Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 22, Twelve Mile Baptist Church held a special service to honor and show love for church members over the age of 70. Each senior was given time to speak to the audience on what was placed on their heart to share with the rest of the congregation. Senior church members are the foundation and wisdom that support an entire church.

Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

COVID claims local pastor

Loudon County lost a dedicated pastor who had an impact on the community and his congregation at New Providence Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Caldwell, 59, died Thursday from complications associated with COVID-19. “Our pastor, Preacher Mark Caldwell, passed away this evening around 6:30 p.m. from this life to his...
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
Religionpersecution.org

Widow Threatened by In-Laws for Converting to Christianity

09/02/2021 India (International Christian Concern) –Bire Madakami’s husband, Lt. Padia Madakami, died in 2016, leaving her struggling to care for their four children in the village of Bejangwada, India. Three years later, in 2019, Bire heard a sermon and accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior. She became a regular...
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: God will accomplish His purposes

In the previous meditation, we examined the continuing discussion of the prophecy of Isaiah in chapter 66:1-2. God reminded His people that He needed nothing from them including a place in which to dwell. With that fact firmly established God turned our attention to what it is that He desires from us. His heart longs for a people who will come to Him humbly with soft hearts and obedient and contrite spirits. Psalms 25:8-10 promises good to these worshipers, “Good and upright is the Lord; Therefore He instructs sinners in the way. He leads the humble in justice, And He teaches the humble His way. All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth To those who keep His covenant and His testimonies.” (NASU)
Religionarcamax.com

How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it?

Q: How can a person learn to “enjoy” the Bible and encourage others to read it? – B.I. A: For the Christian, learning to enjoy the Bible is to open the Word of God and read His truth. Almighty God communicates with His people through prayer and the richness of His Word; this is the secret to learning how to walk with the Lord every day. It becomes a joy to wake up in the morning and know He is with us, no matter what the day has in store.
Religionblueinkreview.com

Tales of a Mormon Missionary

In this memoir, Sarah Bjork shares a funny, warm-hearted collection of anecdotes from her time serving as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In the summer of 2014, Bjork is excited when she gets her call to serve as a missionary in California. She shares her struggles and triumphs as she learns how to teach the lessons of her church and keeps an upbeat attitude as she encounters hostile people, a revolving door of companions, assignments that change overnight, and the difficulties of learning Spanish, which was “like trying to swallow food I was allergic to.” Ultimately, she declares her mission “the best eighteen months of my life.”
ReligionGrand Haven Tribune

Mormon vaccine push ratchets up, dividing faith's members

SALT LAKE CITY — After more than a year of attending church virtually, Monique Allen has struggled to explain to her asthmatic daughter why people from their congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints don't wear masks. Allen said she has taught her daughter that wearing a mask is Christlike, but now she worries her child feels like an outcast.
ReligionBig Spring Herald

Community youth rally hosted by Life Church

This past weekend youth in the community enjoyed one more event, at Life Church, before saying goodbye to Summer. There were bounce houses, games of dodge ball, and food trucks. Once the outside events concluded, a night of worship by Innercourt was hosted in the sanctuary of the church.
Sikeston, MOStandard Democrat

Back-to-school prayer breakfast

Kathleen Porter bows her head in prayer during the prayer breakfast for Sikeston educators Friday at Tanner Street Church of God. Sponsors included Tanner Street Church of God, Miner Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores, Bootheel Counseling Services, Birch Foods, Trinity Baptist Church and many individuals.
Religionecbpublishing.com

“Back to School Bash” at Elizabeth Baptist Church

On August 1, 2021 Elizabeth Baptist Church held its “Back To School Bash” during Sunday Morning Worship, on August 1, with its school-age children singing and praising the Lord and entertaining the congregation. They sang their favorite Sunday School songs, “This Little Light Of Mine” and “Zacchaeus”, performing with their...
Cullman, ALCullman Times

Reconsecration Ceremony held

Members of the Legion of Mary of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cullman recently took part in their annual Reconsecration Ceremony to the Blessed Mother. This world-wide organization is comprised of men and women who wish to become closer to God through both spiritual and corporal works of mercy. Active and auxiliary members pledged to continue their service to others through their outreach activities and their prayer life, as individuals and as a group.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Church celebrates mortgage burning

ALBANY – When the congregants of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church returned to worship in person at the church on Aug. 8, it was a double celebration: the joy of seeing each other and the gratitude of having paid off the church’s mortgage earlier than expected. The lovely brick and...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

A walk of faith

COEUR d’ALENE — When Grace Bible Church purchased 10 acres off Atlas Road about 7 years ago, Pastor Paul Peabody pondered the best uses for the land. The building the church planned would take up about half of the property, leaving much unaccounted for. When it was pointed out there would be about a half-mile perimeter around land, Peabody had a thought: What about a prayer path of sorts? A faith walk?
Educationrossford.com

Students receive ‘blessing of the backpacks’ at All Saints

Father Tony Recker, pastor of All Saints Catholic Church, blesses the students and their backpacks with holy water as the new school year begins. Along with this annual tradition, All Saints students and their families had the opportunity on Sunday, August 22, to meet their teachers and new principal Stephanie Lenkey, and visit their classrooms. August 25 was the first day of classes this year.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Prayers to be offered for Orangeburg-Wilkinson; vigil scheduled for Sunday

Prayers will be offered for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School following a shooting incident that left three students injured. “The faith community is in support and not only with our prayers, but with our presence,” Edisto Drive Church of God Bishop Donald Oliver said. This Sunday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m., a...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Tappahannock Presbyterian Church welcomes new Pastor

The Tappahannock Presbyterian Church is excited to announce the selection of their new Pastor, Rev. Katherine Todd. Rev. Katherine Todd was born and raised in South Carolina where she was nurtured in faith by her family and a vibrant, Presbyterian congregation. Sensing a call to ministry, she pursued Religion/Philosophy and Music at Presbyterian College, and her service to God took new shape in Camp ministry, young adult ministry, and youth ministries from South Carolina to Georgia. She then pursued a Masters of Divinity at Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, followed by service in Louisiana and North Carolina before returning to Richmond, as Camp Hanover’s Assistant Director in 2007.

