Environment

4WARN Forecast: Taste of Early Autumn

By Dan Thomas
WSMV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA taste of early autumn weather will close out this week. Tonight, isolated showers will end early followed by a clearing sky. By morning, lower humidity will have taken hold. We'll start the day in the low 60s. Thursday will be sunny and gorgeous -- a true taste of early...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

#Early Autumn#Labor Day#Thunderstorms
Weather
Environment
Houston, TXcw39.com

7-Day Forecast: Wet Labor Day, Drier days follow

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Labor Day in Houston got off to a wet start as a front stalls over southeast Texas, storms are likely to continue making progress through the region into the evening hours. These quick moving downpours have the potential to drop 1 to 2 inches of rain through some areas.
EnvironmentKXLY

Back to school and back to the heat – mark

It’s going to be a beautiful day – We’re seeing temperatures in the mid 70s for most of the day, but we’ll creep up into low 80s later this afternoon. Here’s a look at today’ shighs – mostly 80s across the region. We’ll be even hotter tomorrow, with hghs in...
Nashville, TNWSMV

4WARN Forecast: Sunny Week with Little Chance for Rain

More pleasant weather's in store with temperatures at or just below average. Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 50s with spotty fog forming toward sunrise. Tuesday will be sunny and a little hotter, with highs in the mid-upper 80s. On Wednesday, a weak cold front will settle through. There's...
Environmentfox46.com

Small chance of rain this week but mainly sunny, warm temps

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hope you’ve enjoyed the delightful weather this Labor Day weekend! Yes, we did have some spotty rain early Monday before sunshine returned. It didn’t add up to much in most neighborhoods, and if you’re hoping for more rain, there’s another chance this week. While a spotty...
Macon, GA41nbc.com

Humidity returns as rain chances climb this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain chances are on the rise for the first full week of September. It was a very pleasant weekend in Middle Georgia where sunshine dominated and humidity was low. Low temperatures overnight were in the low 60s and upper 50s, allowing some folks to save money on AC and open the windows to keep things cool. Entering into the new week, however, humidity has already begun to rise. Sunshine has begun the day in Middle Georgia, but plenty of cloud cover is on the way. Low pressure is entering the southeastern US along with some weak cold fronts, allowing for storm development. High temperatures this afternoon will primarily be in the lower 90s, however heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s as more moisture returns to the atmosphere. Rain chances are higher for this afternoon as well, with about 30% of Middle Georgia likely to see an isolated shower or storm. For tonight, some of the cloud cover from this afternoon to remain while any PM storms dissipate. Temperatures will drop overnight into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Comments / 0

