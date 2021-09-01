Cancel
Hayward, WI

Leslie O’Connell

APG of Wisconsin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie A. O’Connell, 61, of Hayward passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home. Leslie Ann was born June 4,1960 in Ottawa, Illinois, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Klein) Freeman. She was raised in Ottawa and graduated from high school there in 1978. Leslie began work for Home Administration in Ottawa, where she worked in the office. She then worked for Stauffer’s Fitness Center helping people with their dietary plans. Later, she worked for JJ Grundy supporting the sales force. Leslie served as secretary and treasurer for Starved Rock Ducks Unlimited in Utica, Illinois, for eight years.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

