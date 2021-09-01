Holiday Magic is Coming to Disneyland Resort on November 12

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Disneyland Resort will once again transform into a merry and magical place as Guests return to enjoy their holiday season here, Nov. 12, 2021. Guests will have three more days to celebrate the Holidays, too, because we’re extending it through Jan. 9, 2022. As Guests visit to make new memories this year, many beloved traditions are back that will provide them with cheerful entertainment, yuletide treats, specialty merchandise, sparkling décor and seasonal transformations of select attractions!

