Northwoods Humane Society

I am so grateful to live in the north woods of Wisconsin. I tend to be a news junkie and I absorb, as many of you do, the pain of others. Today as I sat looking at the lake with Chip and Lola, appreciating the ripples of the lake, the alizarin crimson color blending with the blues, grays and accents of green, the cooling breeze and the smell of grass and pines, I could not help but think of those in Afghanistan and the suffering and trauma that is so vividly illustrated by the news. I asked myself why? Why is it so hard to live with those that believe differently than you do? Why does violence have to be the solution to problems? How blessed I am to be sitting with my dogs.