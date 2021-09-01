Laboring just to stay current

Next week Monday, some of us might pause to contemplate how unimportant a national holiday has become. Monday is Labor Day since it is the first Monday of this September. This holiday used to mean something to many people but times have changed. More and more as the years passed, Labor Day became a bit confusing. Was it truly a national holiday when every worker had a day off? Why were so many of us still packing a lunch and going to work that day? And what about the first day of school? Didn’t that traditionally come the day after Labor Day? Nowadays the first day of school might come weeks before Labor Day.