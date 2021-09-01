Cancel
Laboring just to stay current

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week Monday, some of us might pause to contemplate how unimportant a national holiday has become. Monday is Labor Day since it is the first Monday of this September. This holiday used to mean something to many people but times have changed. More and more as the years passed, Labor Day became a bit confusing. Was it truly a national holiday when every worker had a day off? Why were so many of us still packing a lunch and going to work that day? And what about the first day of school? Didn’t that traditionally come the day after Labor Day? Nowadays the first day of school might come weeks before Labor Day.

Celebrationspsychologytoday.com

This Labor Day, Dream Into the Future

Even on a holiday, it can be very easy to let work creep in. If possible, it can be helpful to take a day off to honor yourself, your work, and your life. Labor Day could be an opportunity to “dream big” about something you hope for in the future and then plan steps to make it happen.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Just in time for Labor Day, labor-saving tools for the kitchen

Labor Day — a holiday devoted to workers — celebrates strides that have been made to reduce harsh working conditions. Remember, the 8-hour workday and 40-hour workweek weren’t always standards. Breaks during the workday weren’t required, either. While workplace requirements have eased, there’s still a fair amount of work that...
Career Development & AdviceApartment Therapy

7 Major Benefits of Working From Home, According to People Who Never Want to Go Back to the Office

For many people whose work has shifted from the traditional office environment to fully at-home, “going to the office” has meant getting out of bed, brushing your teeth, changing into comfy clothes, and heading to the kitchen table or your home office, coffee in hand. It has meant skipping long commutes by car or public transit, and making lunch in your kitchen instead of hitting up your local takeout spot with your coworkers. And for many workers of color, it may also mean being subjected to fewer microaggressions and less pressure to perform what Duke University professor Angelica Leigh, who teaches management and organization at the school’s Fuqua School of Business, calls identity labor, FiveThirtyEight noted.
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bison Charges Folks That Get Too Close

It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as Yellowstone National Park: tourist thinks bison are cute, gets too close. We're running out of ways to describe it. Frankly, we may need to come up with some new words. Granted, someone filmed this video years ago,...
ScienceAlert

Study Suggests a New Number of Daily Steps For Health Benefits, And It's Not 10,000

There's no magic number when it comes to exercise, but that doesn't mean numbers aren't important. After all, numbers are easy, convenient things to remember. And because exercise is something that can be easily quantified, having numbers as symbols of how much exercise we should be getting can serve an important role in public health. When it comes to walking, the most obvious figure many of us think of is 10,000 – long idealized as the target to hit in terms of daily steps needed to improve our health. There's evidence to back it up too. A number of studies in recent years have...
Social SecurityKingsport Times-News

My labor history for Labor Day

I was 10 years old when I got my first paying job (and my introduction to journalism). A couple of hours one evening a week at the local weekly newspaper, I “caught” pages coming off the printing press to even them up in a big box. Then I spent a couple of hours the next afternoon “throwing” my paper route.
Shell Lake, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Town & Country Days filled with fun activities

SHELL LAKE– Labor Day Weekend is coming fast, and Shell Lake is getting ready for the end of the summer with its annual Town & Country Days celebration. Shell Lake Town and Country Days will take place throughout Labor Day Weekend, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3-5. Friday, Sept. 3. Plenty...
Labor Issuesfsrmagazine.com

Labor Shortage? Here’s a Way to Make Sure Guests Stay Happy

Unfortunately, it’s a common scene across the industry right now: Hungry guests darting their eyes around the dining room as overtaxed waitstaff scrambles to keep everyone happy. The labor shortage has wreaked havoc on the guest experience, with a lack of back of house employees affecting the front of house experience like never before.
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...
MIX 106

Would Idaho Residents Rather Work from Home Post Pandemic?

A job where you don't have to wear real pants? Sign us up!. If you've ever worked from home before the pandemic, you know that many people kind of looked sideways at you when you told them that. Some believed that your job wasn't real or that you only worked part time. It was simply impossible to wrap their heads around the idea that one could carry on a full-time job with a full salary from their living room.
96.3 The Blaze

Staying in Town Labor Day Weekend? Missoula’s Got Plenty Going On

If you're staying in town for Labor Day weekend, there are plenty of events planned to keep you entertained. Friday, September 3rd is not only First Friday all over downtown Missoula and beyond, but also Pride Night at the PaddleHeads game. Two significant highlights will be the unveiling of the Missoula Peace Sign at it's new home at the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center, and a fireworks show following the ballgame at Ogren Park.

