Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Mound, WI

Donald G. Scharlau

APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald George Scharlau, 85, of Elk Mound, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home in the Township of Elk Mound, surrounded by his loving family. Don, the son of George and Idella (Schwartz) Scharlau, was born Jan. 15, 1936, in rural Elk Mound. Don graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1953. He entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-1960 as an MP, and upon his return home settled at the farm his grandfather homesteaded in 1893. He married Kathleen M. Olson Sept. 9, 1961, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Six children were born to Don and Kathy: Theresa, Carolyn, Anne, John, Peter and Daniel.

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colfax, WI
City
Elk Mound, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elk Mound High School#The U S Army#St John#Pleasant Valley Tree Farm#Fatima School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy