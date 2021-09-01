Donald G. Scharlau

Donald George Scharlau, 85, of Elk Mound, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home in the Township of Elk Mound, surrounded by his loving family. Don, the son of George and Idella (Schwartz) Scharlau, was born Jan. 15, 1936, in rural Elk Mound. Don graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1953. He entered the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-1960 as an MP, and upon his return home settled at the farm his grandfather homesteaded in 1893. He married Kathleen M. Olson Sept. 9, 1961, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Six children were born to Don and Kathy: Theresa, Carolyn, Anne, John, Peter and Daniel.