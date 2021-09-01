In her role as deputy director at Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG), Mary Beth Rudel coordinates with the executive director and program heads to implement federal, state, and local programs that provide vital services to communities in ATCOG’s 10-county region. She supports the executive director in strategic planning for the region and assists with day-to-day agency decisions and operations. “I love that everything our agency does improves the lives of the citizens in our communities in some way. The direct services we provide are public transportation, housing, meals, and home improvements. Our indirect services are providing training to first responders, loans to small businesses, 9-1-1 service to public safety answer points, environmental services, grants for regional development, or planning for disaster mitigation, preparedness, and response,” she explains. “Knowing that I play a role in the success of these programs and services that help so many is very rewarding. The very dedicated ATCOG staff makes these programs and services a true success; therefore, it is very important that I, as a co-leader of ATCOG, work to ensure that staff’s professional needs are met and that employees know the agency supports them. Every day brings new challenges which keeps me on my toes. I enjoy the work I do and find fulfillment in knowing that I am helping others in our agency and our communities.”