Chris Richards
Working in banking, specifically lending, is a path that Chris Richards has chosen so he can utilize his enthusiasm for helping customers and businesses with the common goals to help grow and develop the community. “I’ve been in banking a relatively short amount of time, but I have managed to join a great team at Commercial National Bank while working for a great Texarkana family,” he explains. “As a born and raised local, my career path allows me to continue to help our community grow.”www.fourstatesliving.com
