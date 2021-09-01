Chris Richards

It was a super hot day, just how he liked it. His farewell was just how he would have liked it, too. After his nieces and nephews arrived from across the country to tell him how much they loved and admired him; after his sister showed up armed with sugary treats for the family; after his grandson, Oliver, called to share another set of stories of soccer and his upcoming first day of high school; after sitting quietly with his three sons, Jarrett, Jason, and Brian, and holding hands with Celi, the girl he used to walk home every day from middle school, and then high school, who then became his wife of 56 years, Frank Benavidez set off for his next great adventure.