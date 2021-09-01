Cancel
Health Services

Tyler Raney, RN

By Kim McMurry
fourstatesliving.com
Cover picture for the articleA registered nurse at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, Tyler Raney feels like his calling in this life is to help those in need who cannot help themselves. He believes that he has been given the ability to help people when they are in the darkest time of their lives. “If I can provide even an ounce of hope, for even one person, I have done what is expected of me,” he explains. “I love what I do because at the end of the day, if I am able to make somebody better, happy, or whatever the case may be, then I can go home happy as well.”

