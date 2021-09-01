Jessica Gray
While Jessica Gray loves the connections that she has built while doing hair for the past 13 years, she felt led to branch out so she cut her time back in the salon and bought Texarkana Yoga. Never in a million years did Jessica think that God would lead her to this position, but she is so grateful to be the one to fill the previous owners’ shoes. She explains, “Teaching yoga is not only fun but very rewarding. I love to love, and the studio allows me to do just that. Texarkana Yoga has been special to me, along with many others, for several years.”www.fourstatesliving.com
