Molly Riley

The Delta variant is surging in Texas and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed. Therefore, some Democrats are criticizing Greg Abbott and want him to be recalled. At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the American public was infamously told to stay at home for two weeks to slow the spread. But two weeks quickly turned into two months. And according to recent comments by Dr. Fauci, the pandemic may not be under control until Spring 2022. By my calculation, that's approximately 716 days (two years) longer than initially expected.