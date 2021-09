Rowena Ortiz-Walters, Ph.D., serves as Dean of the Greehey School of Business and Professor of Management. Prior to joining the GSB, Ortiz-Walters served as Dean of the School of Business and Economics at SUNY Plattsburgh in New York for six years. As dean, she was responsible for building and sustaining a culture that supports faculty and student success; strategic planning and creation of a shared vision for the school; maintenance of AACSB accreditation and high educational standards; innovative thinking and programming that meets market demands and student needs; and fostering partnerships with the external business community.