Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Jennifer Lewis

By Kim McMurry
fourstatesliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lewis advocates for people with disabilities in all ways. She has always had a strong passion for advocacy and helping people whose voice is silenced to speak up for themselves. “People with disabilities are still largely discriminated against and underrepresented in all facets of life,” she explains. “That just makes me want to keep doing what I am doing and fighting the important fight for those with disabilities to have equal rights, choices, and access.”

www.fourstatesliving.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Bake Sales#Undergrad#D C#Capitol Hill#The Kiwanis Club#Texarkana Resources#Pta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Descendant of 4th U.S. President James Madison Releases Book About His Black Family

Dr. Bettye Kearse, retired pediatrician and black descendant of President James Madison, is the author of the award-winning book The Other Madisons: The Lost History of A President’s Black Family (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). In recounting the struggles, perseverance, and contributions of eight generations of Kearse’s family, this memoir illustrates that...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Jackson and Wife Jacqueline ‘Responding Positively’ to COVID-19 Treatment, Son Says

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline are “responding positively” to treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chicago, their son has said. The 79-year-old civil rights activist and his 77-year-old wife were admitted to Northwestern University Memorial Hospital on Saturday after testing positive for the virus. Their son, Jonathan, said in an update on Sunday that his parents were being carefully monitored because of their ages. “Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments,” he said in a statement. “We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents.” The couple, who have been married for almost 60 years, are both thought to be fully vaccinated. Jesse Jackson was pictured receiving his first shot in January and has urged others to get vaccinated.
RestaurantsEssence

The Fuddruckers Franchise Is Now Owned By A Black HBCU Alum

The acquisition makes Nicholas Perkins the largest franchise owner and the first African American to have total ownership of a national burger business. If there’s anything that Black HBCU grads are going to do, it’s take over corporate America. Nicholas Perkins acquired the Fuddruckers franchise for an estimated $18.5 million...
Waynesboro, VARoanoke Times

Waynesboro's Jennifer Lewis announces second run for 6th Congressional District

Democrat Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro on Friday announced her candidacy for the seat that represents large parts of the Roanoke Valley in the U.S. House of Representatives. Lewis, 39, said her middle-class income and work in mental health enable her to know better than incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County, the needs of Virginia’s 6th District, which also includes most of the Shenandoah Valley. This will be her second try at winning the office.
PoliticsKnox Pages

Mayoral proclamation to honor resident Marty Bell

Mayor Matt Starr surprised Marty Bell Saturday with the key to the city Saturday to honor her service to the community as an educator and artist. Emma Davis is a 2021 graduate of the University of Richmond, from which she holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and leadership studies. Emma reports for Knox Pages and Ashland Source through Report for America.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Michael King

Years in current role: 6 (16 years with JSL) I love being part of a collaborative, forward-looking organization. I enjoy spending time with our elders and learning about their lives and experiences. I love that our culture inspires passion for our elders, patients, and clients. Our dedicated and caring staff is also something that I love about my role. Being able to lead such an impressive and committed team of heroes during the Pandemic is something I will always remember and never forget.
Grovetown, GAWJBF.com

Golden Apple: Jennifer Butterfield

GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) – School is back in session and so are so many of the rules and restrictions of the pandemic. For your latest local headlines delivered directly to you, sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. “We’re still being very flexible in the way we treat our environment,” Jennifer...
United NationsMarietta Daily Journal

ROGER HINES: For Everything There is a Season

If Grant and Lee could show deep respect for each other at Appomattox and if the rabid abolitionist Horace Greeley could pay Jefferson Davis’ bail, Americans today should be able to handle their political/social differences peacefully. But today is not a season to talk about peace. In fact, it’s time...
Grovetown, GAWJBF.com

Golden Apple: Amy Lewis

GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) – Amy Lewis has a deep passion for teaching Math. But there was a time when she wasn’t sure she’d pursue that passion. “My first love was Theatre and English,” Lewis says. “And I thought I was going in that direction. But I was good at math. And once I actually got into it, I found out that it is beautiful in a way that we don’t see very often or that we don’t think about.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy