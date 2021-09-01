Jennifer Lewis
Jennifer Lewis advocates for people with disabilities in all ways. She has always had a strong passion for advocacy and helping people whose voice is silenced to speak up for themselves. “People with disabilities are still largely discriminated against and underrepresented in all facets of life,” she explains. “That just makes me want to keep doing what I am doing and fighting the important fight for those with disabilities to have equal rights, choices, and access.”www.fourstatesliving.com
