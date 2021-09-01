Cancel
Mikki Curtis

By Kim McMurry
fourstatesliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikki Curtis works with area secondary schools to provide higher educational opportunities on the UAHT campus for their students while they are still in high school. Her specific programs include the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy and the Texarkana Secondary Career & Technical Education Center. She explains, “The Collegiate Academy is a partnership between UAHT and TASD. Students begin the academy (located on the UA-Texarkana campus) in the 10th grade and can potentially graduate with their high school diploma and Associate of Arts degree simultaneously. The Secondary Career Center provides students in our service area school districts the opportunity to graduate with a certificate of proficiency in CNA, EMT, Information Technology, Welding, and Industrial Maintenance. Both programs are completely free to students and allow them to get a head start on college and/or a career.”

