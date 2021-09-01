Maryland Farms tech-office property goes for $46 million

The home at 114 Seherr Thoss Drive sits on more than 113 acres, but the Litchfield house has more to it than an abundance of land. Listed for $2.35 million, the property known as Winwood was designed by “noted Litchfield residents Sonia P. Seherr-Thoss and her husband, Hans C. Seherr-Thoss,” according to the listing. Sonia Seherr-Thoss was the granddaughter of Henry Phipps, the Litchfield Historical Society notes, a partner of American steel industrialist Andrew Carnegie. She was also known for her book on Islamic Architecture published by the Smithsonian Institute Press in 1968.