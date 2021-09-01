Cancel
Retail

Maryland Farms tech-office property goes for $46 million

By Cedric Dent Jr.
williamsonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bridge Crossing office building in Brentwood has sold for $46 million following comprehensive renovations. Positioned in the Maryland Farms development across the street from a local Primrose School, 200,000 square feet of office space sold for $9.6 million more than its Atlanta-based seller, Bridge Commercial Real Estate, paid when acquiring the property in 2018. Bridge Commercial used its three years of ownership to put millions of dollars into enhancing the building before selling it to Los Angeles-based Pacific Oak Capital Advisors.

