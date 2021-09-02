Cancel
Seattle, WA

Sound Transit: You’ll see simulated light rail service in Northgate area ahead of Oct. 2 opening

myedmondsnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just more than a month before the opening of the Northgate Link extension, Sound Transit has begun full simulated service on the extension. Now, all Link trains continue without riders from University of Washington Station to Northgate. During peak service hours, people in the Northgate area will see trains running every eight minutes in each direction along the elevated tracks.

