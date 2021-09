SMITHVILLE — With a returning roster of 21 of 24 starters from last football season, coach Jason Ambroson has confidence and “very high” expectations for this fall. “One, our kids in this program work extremely hard and have great pride in how they do things,” he said. “Two, the players that have the most experience playing on Friday nights, and there are many, are in the trenches on both offense and defense. Three, we have been able to replace graduated players with seniors and/or talented, physical, and hard-working competitors."