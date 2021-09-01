Cancel
New York State Extends Eviction Moratorium, To Oppose U.S. Supreme Court’s Ruling

 8 days ago

The Bronx Times reports that Governor Kathy Hochul and the top legislative leaders in the state senate and assembly, agreed to extend the eviction moratorium in New York State, until January 15, 2022. “Under my watch, here in the State of New York, you’re not going to exacerbate what is already a crisis in terms of the homelessness problem, the Bronx Times quoted Hochul as saying. “We are not going to allow people who — through no fault of their own — lost income, not able to pay, and facing eviction.”

