Starting Sept. 3, Snohomish County to treat invasive plants in the Edmonds Marsh
Specialists from the Snohomish County Noxious Weed Board on Sept. 3 are scheduled to start the process of eradicating an infestation of common reed (Phragmites australis) at the Edmonds Marsh. Phragmites is a noxious weed requiring control in Snohomish County. The effort will be the first step in restoring native plant communities in areas degraded by the infestation, and will bring the City of Edmonds into full compliance with Snohomish County law.myedmondsnews.com
