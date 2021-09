A closer look at the 2-1 Abilene, Texas win over Toms River, New Jersey Tuesday at Lamade Stadium. PLAY OF THE GAME — Myles McCarty coming huge in fifth inning: McCarty entered the game with the go-ahead runners on in the fifth inning, protecting a 2-1 lead. New Jersey scored eight fifth innings runs Saturday when it rallied past Connecticut and it felt poised to stage another big rally. But McCarty remained poised and delivered in the most pressure-filled spot. The right-hander induced a grounder to third baseman Carter Nelson. Nelson stayed low, fielded the ball clean and ran to third for the forceout which ended the threat. McCarty then closed out the victory by working a perfect sixth inning.