Jacksonville, TX

Jacksonville Chamber’s Renfro celebrated

By Staff reports
The Cherokeean Herald
 8 days ago

Peggy Renfro, president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, was the guest of honor at an Aug. 19 reception held in recognition of her 40 years of service to the local Chamber. Renfro started working at the Chamber at age 19, serving in various roles before being named president of the organization. Numerous friends and former coworkers turned out for the event, held at Commerce Street Drafthouse. “She’s a very special lady,” said Bea Johnson, who retired from the Chamber in recent years. Jacksonville retiree Shelley Cleaver told the crowd he has known her since her childhood, and that Peggy “has kept me busy all these years.” Others described how Renfro mentored them, helping them to become more involved in the community through various service programs. “She is one of the greatest,” said ONCOR official Tom Trimble. “She *is* Jacksonville.” Congratulations on your anniversary, Peggy – The Cherokeean Herald staff enjoys working with you! Photos by Jo Anne Embleton.

thecherokeean.com

Comments / 0

