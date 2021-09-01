Cancel
Cherokee County, TX

CCECA seeks to offer broadband service

By Jo Anne Embleton news@thecherokeean.com
The Cherokeean Herald
 8 days ago

A local broadband initiative is gaining speed, as Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association pre-pares to set wheels in motion to provide rural internet services. Founded in 1938 to provide electric service to areas otherwise not served by larger providers, CCECA now hopes to bridge the “digital divide” in rural areas that have “been recognized and discussed at all levels of government and private industry … so that rural areas might have access to reliable high speed internet,” said Greg Jones, CCECA general manager.

