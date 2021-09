Neal “Dean” Sheppard, age 77, of Blackwell, Oklahoma passed away August 22nd,2021 at Kansas Medical Center, in Andover, Kansas. A Celebration of his Life will be held 11am on Saturday the 4th,2021 at First Assembly of God 4825 W White Avenue Blackwell, Oklahoma 74631 with Pastor Bill McKissick officiating. The family welcomes all who knew Neal and/or the family to join them as they pay tribute to his life.