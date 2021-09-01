Obituary for Gerald Jones

Deacon Gerald F. Jones was born July 7, 1947 to James Celestine and Lucille Jones in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He attended Douglas High School in Oklahoma and was also a student at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma and The University Center in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He worked as a chef, an Electrical Apprentice and Carpenter as well. He worked for the International Restaurant, Ponca Barrel and Drum and Nabisco, among other employers, and later retired from Conoco.