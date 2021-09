At last Tuesday's meeting of Roanoke Board of Education, the board passed the budget for the 2021-2022 school year. The total budget for the year is $21,004,829. The breakdown of incoming funds includes 51.67 percent from the state, 31.44 percent from the federal government, 16.53 percent from local and .36 percent from other funds. General fund expenditures of $11,927,027 include at 2 percent raise.