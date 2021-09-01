Cancel
Obituaries

Edwina Kirby, 93

By Hopkinton Independent
hopkintonindependent.com
 5 days ago

Edwina M. Kirby, 93, of Bellingham passed away at her home on Aug. 31 after a short illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edmund L and Dorothy (Schmutz) Mullin of Hopkinton. Edwina worked at Fenwal, in the Framingham Union Hospital maternity ward, and...

hopkintonindependent.com

Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Jodi Addison-Taylor

Mrs. Jodi Addison-Taylor, Delta #178, 50, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021 at Colleton Medical Center. Born August 29, 1970 in Walterboro, she was the daughter of the late Reginald H. Addison and Lynder Reeves Addison. Jodi retired as a Lieutenant from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church, where she had worked with the youth group. She had also worked with the Colleton County Coroner’s Office. She had also owned and operated “Kids Zone” Daycare in Cottageville.
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Anna R. Martinez

Anna Martinez born in Roswell, NM to her loving parents Gabriella and Eugene Rodriguez. Anna was the most caring, loving, warm hearted friend, mom, sister, aunt and grandma that anyone could ask for. She was the one we would go to if we needed advice, listening ear. Or just need someone to be there.
Religionbelmontabbeycollege.edu

Fr. Jeffrey Kirby

OF NOTE: Has completed studies at three institutions in Rome: Holy Cross University (License and Ph.D. Sacred Theology – Morals), Regina Apostolorum (M.A. in Bioethics) and Pontifical Gregorian University (Bachelor of Sacred Theology). When not in the classroom, can often be found: Publishing articles and books on natural law, pedagogy...
Clare, MIclarecountycleaver.net

2021 Hecker-Reigle-Hughes 28th reunion

The HRH reunion resumed after a 2020 COVID hiatus on Aug 7. Organized by Kathy Dickenson, it was a congenial group with a lot of catching up to do. Present were the Dickenson family: dad Kris, mom Kathy, son Tyler and daughter Kaetlynn. Tyler will be a freshman at Clare High School this year while Kaetlynn will be a senior. (She states she fully intends to lord this over him all year.)
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

James Barker, 95

James William Barker, 95, died on Aug. 5, 2021. Born on June 14, 1926, in Oak Park Hospital to William Russell Barker and Mary Wilhelmina Heidelbach, he was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park and attended elementary school there as did his future wife, one grade behind him. She wasn’t on his radar then. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1944 and promptly enlisted in the Navy, figuring he’d have a bunk to sleep in. He served through World War II on the West Coast. Although he felt he didn’t deserve credit for serving in the war because he never fired a gun, he served honorably.
Sparta, WIthecountyline.net

Pamela Rae Eaton

A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Pamela Rae Eaton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 15, 2021. Born to Gilbert Phillip “Chuck” Liefke and Alice Marie Liefke, in Sparta, Wis., on Sept. 10, 1943, she grew up in Wilton. After being crowned prom queen at Wilton High and graduating...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Linda L. Besson Cochran

Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona (Leininger) Besson. She was raised by her father, and after her mother’s passing her step mother Lela. She married on May 20, 1961 in Mentone, to William “Bill” M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Nashua, IAmanchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Merrill, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ruth H. Radlinger

Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.
Kitty Hawk, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Judy Christine Roughton

Kitty Hawk – Judy Christine Hildebrand Roughton passed away peacefully on August 15, 2021 at the age of 65. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert W. Hildebrand and Helen Garafola Hildebrand, and sisters Marcy Lee Hildebrand and Kathleen Hildebrand. She is survived by her partner, Ray Townsend; and her siblings, Mary Auth, Jeannie C. Prew, Richard Hildebrand, and Robert Hildebrand.
Boone, IAkwbg.com

Kevin Richard Lindahl

BOONE, Iowa—Funeral arrangements have been set for 61 year old Kevin Richard Lindahl of Bedford, Iowa and formerly of Boone, Iowa. He passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Kevin was...
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Christopher Arthur Brown

WESTFIELD: Christopher Arthur Brown, born November 8, 1960, of Westfield, MA entered into eternal rest on July 3, 2021 after a courageous battle. with Pancreatic Cancer with his daughter and her Aunt Lizzie by his side. Christopher was a 1978 graduate of Westfield High. He was a man that believed the world had a lot to offer and life was a journey, never afraid to set another goal – but that meant he needed to accomplish it. He excelled at every venture he took and completed his journey on earth an exceedingly accomplished man. After high school, Christopher joined the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 6 years active duty and 14 years as a reserve, retiring after 20 years with numerous awards and medals of honor for his service. He then went into private investigations; followed by his joining of security forces with University of Hartford where he worked full-time and then started night school to become a licensed Electrician. Christopher worked the next five years as an Electrician and began to get back into his hobby taken up in Okinawa, Japan – Karate. Chris had discipline like no other, he always gave 200% when he set a goal. This attitude awarded him the opportunity to be asked to run a branch of the karate school he had joined years prior. This would take Chris into running his own Dojo for the next 15 years where his “sensei wisdom”, and teachings of respect, self-control, discipline, and always trying your best have made a lasting impression to this day on his students and families. His love for the art also brought him side-by-side training with his daughter as they both were there for one another achieving their blackbelts as each other’s cheering squad. After selling his Dojo, he moved South where he returned to his first love of being a security guard at a local hospital where he would later get the opportunity at age 57 to complete the 12-week training of the Police Academy. Despite being the second oldest in his academy class, he never let that slow him down; in fact, he took it as an added challenge to shine past the youngsters.
Whitesville, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Jerry and Bernadette Roby

Jerry and Bernadette Roby of Whitesville are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Jerry W. Roby and Bernadette (Gabby) Abel were married Aug. 21, 1981, at St. Mary of the Woods. The late Father Phil Riney officiated the ceremony. The couple met in the summer of 1980 while they both worked...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Gerald Reeves

On June 25, 2021, everyone’s best friend, Gerald Reeves left this world and made his way to the next. Incapable of using his “inside” voice, the heavenly greeting committee heard him from a mile away. Gerry is survived by his sister-in-law Cathern (Reeves) Henline; nephew, Colin Reeves; and niece, Jordyn...

