Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Matthew 14 22 NIV

dublincitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article14 22 Then they brought him a demon-possessed man who was blind and mute, and Jesus healed him, so that he could both talk and see. 23 All the people were astonished and said, “Could this be the Son of David?” 24 But when the Pharisees heard this, they said, “It is only by Beelzebul, the prince of demons, that this fellow drives out demons.” 25 Jesus knew their thoughts and said to them, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and every city or household divided against itself will not stand. 26 If Satan drives out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then can his kingdom stand? 27 And if I drive out demons by Beelzebul, by whom do your people drive them out? So then, they will be your judges. 28 But if it is by the Spirit of God that I drive out demons, then the kingdom of God has come upon you. 29 “Or again, how can anyone enter a strong man’s house and carry off his possessions unless he first ties up the strong man? Then he can plunder his house. 30 “Whoever is not with me is against me, and whoever does not gather with me scatters. 31 And so I tell you, every kind of sin and slander can be forgiven, but blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. 32 Anyone who speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but anyone who speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come. 33 “Make a tree good and its fruit will be good, or make a tree bad and its fruit will be bad, for a tree is recognized by its fruit. 34 You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. 35 A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in him, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him. 36 But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken. 37 For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.”

www.dublincitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niv#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is the End Times upon us?

To answer the question, you first must believe what has been written and spoken of by the Prophets. Where scripture is concerned, a lack of belief produces absence of knowledge. And here is where deception can distort facts. “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for...
ReligionRolla Daily News

Pastor Steve Ellison Column: The Fast God Chooses

In Isaiah 58, we find God answering a question from His people with a question of His own to them. That is not a back-and-forth you can expect to win. You are not adequately equipped for that sort of contest. In verses two and three God gives us the background to His upcoming question. God says that the nation of Israel is attempting to ask questions based on their righteousness and obedience to Him. God wastes no time in quickly putting them in their place. Their claim to deserve justice does not even merit an answer because they are far from righteous or obedient. Their complaint that despite their fasting and humility God has not responded to them appropriately is patently false. They are merely going through ritual without any humility of heart and without any real obedience to the commands of God.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Christian identity is intertwined with Christ

Who are you? We usually answer that question with our name. Then comes the next question, “Who are you, really?” You might respond with, “What do you mean?”. What I’m trying to get at here is, as Christians, our identity is intimately intertwined with Christ. When we are spending time with Him in prayer and scripture study, we get to know Him more and more and we become more like Him (Ephesians 4:22-24). The next step in our identify in Christ is our authority as believers. We have been given power through the Holy Spirit that I’m pretty sure that many of us don’t tap into on most days. I have seen people adrift on the waves of their daily challenges and they don’t realize that they have the power and authority to overcome.
ReligionCraig Daily Press

Faith column: The reality of suffering

Romans 8:18 says, “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory that is to be revealed to us.”. Despite the many benefits of a technologically advanced society, we have not eliminate suffering, no will we ever be able to. Suffering is part of what it means to be human; it is part of inhabiting this universe. To be human, to live on this planet in this universe is to understand that life is full of risk, and one of the risks we take every day is that we might suffer. No matter what we do, people get sick, accidents happen, and people die.
ReligionNeshoba Democrat

BIBLE SELECTION/Luke 12:6-7

Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And not one of them is forgotten before God. Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows. — Luke 12:6-7 (ESV)
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Getting old might be better than you think

It’s funny how we marvel at man-made items, but walk right past the flowers, trees, grass, etc. and don’t take notice. It’s almost as if we have become immune to them. I have always loved sunsets. I probably have 2000+ pictures of sunsets on my phone. I can’t bring myself to delete any of them because every one of them is so unique.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:12-13; quote by Delphine de Girardin

Wherefore the law is holy, and the commandment holy, and just, and good. Was then that which is good made death unto me? God forbid. But sin, that it might appear sin, working death in me by that which is good; that sin by the commandment might become exceeding sinful.
ReligionBrainerd Dispatch

Reader Opinion: God looks at the heart

Dear God, I know that we all have the same color blood and we all have the same color heart. I know that you, God, desire all people to accept Jesus Christ into their hearts. The Bible tells us that you, God, do not look at our skin, but you, God, look at our heart. The Bible tells us in Ezekiel 36: 22-27 that you, God, will remove the heart of stone and give us a new heart of flesh. You, God will put your spirit within in us and cause us to walk in your statutes and be careful to obey your rules.
Religionswark.today

The Fast God Chooses

In Isaiah 58, we find God answering a question from His people with a question of His own to them. That is not a back-and-forth you can expect to win. You are not adequately equipped for that sort of contest. In verses two and three God gives us the background to His upcoming question. God says that the nation of Israel is attempting to ask questions based on their righteousness and obedience to Him. God wastes no time in quickly putting them in their place. Their claim to deserve justice does not even merit an answer because they are far from righteous or obedient. Their complaint that despite their fasting and humility God has not responded to them appropriately is patently false. They are merely going through ritual without any humility of heart and without any real obedience to the commands of God.
Religiontallasseetribune.com

Lord, Don’t You Care?

“Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” - Mark 4:38. Here’s an honest question. I’m asking you for an honest answer. Have you ever felt like the disciples must have felt when they asked Jesus if he cared? Maybe you were afraid (as they were) when you asked. Perhaps you were disappointed. Surrounded by people who did not seem to care anything about you, did you wonder if even God cared about you? You could be in a similar situation right now. If you never have, as a citizen of a fallen world, you probably will be in such a circumstance some day. Let’s think about this for a little while.
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

We are saved to enlarge Christ’s inheritance

One of the perplexing questions as you read through the Bible is, why does God save anyone? Why is salvation even an option?. God is a God of love, yes, but that doesn’t exactly answer the question I’m asking, at least not how I’m asking it. In other words, why did God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit – from all eternity – elect to save a people from Satan, sin, and death? You might think that I am scratching at the door of the incomprehensible.
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

Get To Know God

“For since the creation of the world God's invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse." Romans 1:20 (NIV) The fruitfulness of your prayers doesn’t depend on how much you know about prayer but on...
ReligionPratt Tribune

Pastoral Commentary: God answers our prayers when we accept His call in our lives

“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.  Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Barking At God

Years ago, I was up on the roof doing some repair work that needed to be done courtesy of a recent storm. When I got up there and started working, I could see over the fence in our back yard into our neighbor’s yard. Of course, I could also be seen, and looking at me and barking loudly, was their dog. Apparently, he didn’t have anything scheduled for the day because he remained there barking at me the entire time I was up there.
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is our Heart in right standing with Christ?

‘Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy