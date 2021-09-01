Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘Shade’-y crew visits Dublin Airport

dublincitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDublin Airport 9F0 and manager Brad Stanford attended to a group of photographers and models Fridays as they shot pictures for a campaign advertising Flying Eyes Eyewear sunglasses. Models sat atop motorcycles and boarded cockpits as they sported the shades that are 1 mm thin at the temple to guarantee their comfort under headsets and helmets. President and founder Dean Siracusa said he heard about the Dublin airport from Dan Millican who hosts the web series, “Taking Off.” Millican is friends with Stanford and arranged for the shoot, telling Siracusa that the airport would be an ideal place. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.

www.dublincitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin Airport#Campaign Advertising#Headsets#Shade#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Related
Beauty & FashionNevada Appeal

Trina Machacek: Chasing shade

The sun with all its warmth and sunny disposition is my friend. Turning my face toward the big yellowness makes my heart sing. No matter what the season. However, I don’t tan very well. I attribute it to my subcutaneous layer making me akin to what could only be described as a piece of bacon lying on a hot-enough-to-fry-an-egg sidewalk. I’ll just fry. With that knowledge it is strange to me to think how much I like to sit in the sun. You would think after all the skin I have shed by peeling after getting sunburnt in my younger years when I could come in red as a radish and just as crisp, that eventually I would learn my lesson. This year I finally got there.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

The faces of the Dublin Citizen

Sadly, The Citizen had to say goodbye to a staff member as Sara Gann, our resident ad sales maestro and all-around helper decided to leave to be closer to her family back east. Sara joined the staff shortly before I took over as editor and has been a reliable staff...
Lifestylefemalefirst.co.uk

VIP Picnic service

Londoners can reserve their favourite picnic spots over the Bank Holiday weekend thanks to a new service from White Claw Hard Seltzers. Londoners can reserve their favourite picnic spots over the Bank Holiday weekend thanks to a new service. White Claw Hard Seltzer have launched their Hot Spotters initiative, which...
Boats & Watercraftslakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: The Vendor Village & Sunday Fun At The Shootout

Crowds were out in full force at Captain Ron's this weekend to enjoy Shootout venders and see some of the racing boats up close and personal at Captain Ron's docks! Lake Expo was there getting photos of the fun. If you were there, check below to see if you made our photo gallery!
Travelnitravelnews.com

Dublin Airport Apologises After Weekend Security Queues

Dublin Airport has apologised to customers following ‘lengthy queues’ over the weekend as travellers tried to head off on holiday. Many holidaymakers reported “hours long’ waiting times at security, which reportedly meant lots of flights were missed. The queues were mostly caused by passengers who were unprepared for travel. One...
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
TravelTravel Weekly

Petition demanding free travel PCR tests attracts 250,000 signatures

An online petition calling for the government to provide free PCR tests for foreign travel has now attracted more than 250,000 supporters – an increase of 50,000 from last Thursday. Petition founder Neill Farkhondeh, from Canterbury, has now contacted shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon and unions Unite and Balpa calling...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Aer Lingus A330 Suffers Rejected Takeoff Following Loud Bang

An Aer Lingus A330-300 flying to Chicago suffered a rejected takeoff in Dublin yesterday. The pilots opted to reject the takeoff at a low speed soon after passengers reportedly heard a loud bang. While the aircraft moved slightly outside the path, it remained well within the runway and taxied back to the gate on its own. Let’s find out more.
TravelTravel Weekly

UK ‘losing vaccine advantage’ with travel restrictions, says Gatwick

The UK’s travel restrictions are seeing its aviation sector fall behind European rivals, according to data released by Gatwick Airport. Figures from airport body ACI Europe show the UK is “losing its vaccine advantage”, the airport claimed. The figures suggest bookings across Europe are at around 60% of pre-Covid levels,...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

RIX Weekly Update!

This week Riga Airport connects passengers to 86 destinations. RIX Weekly Update! This week Riga Airport connects passengers to 86 destinations. Smartlynx Airlines start to operate regular charter flights to the beautiful Greek island of Corfu, organized by tour operator Novatours. Regular passenger flights are operated by airBaltic, Aeroflot, Finnair,...
TV & Videosrealitytitbit.com

Who is Sophia, the single girl on ITV2's Ready to Mingle?

Sophia Maria is set to have her pick of a line-up of hunks, who are either on ITV2 show Ready to Mingle for money or love. She will be getting to know 12 different guys – some in relationships, some not – with the goal to find her dream man by the end of the series.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

London-bound AI flight aborts take-off after ants found

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): An Air India flight could not take off from the Delhi airport as a swarm of ants was found in the business class of the flight on Monday. The Prince of Bhutan was a passenger on this flight. "Immediately the crew members...
Public HealthTravel Weekly

International flights to European destinations ‘under 40% of pre-pandemic summer levels’

International flights to European destinations in July and August reached less than 40% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest independent study. The countries which fared worst were those relying more on long-haul tourism, such as France and Italy, and those which imposed the most onerous and volatile travel restrictions like the UK, which languished at the bottom of the list, achieving just 14.3% of 2019 levels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy