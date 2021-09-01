‘Shade’-y crew visits Dublin Airport

The sun with all its warmth and sunny disposition is my friend. Turning my face toward the big yellowness makes my heart sing. No matter what the season. However, I don’t tan very well. I attribute it to my subcutaneous layer making me akin to what could only be described as a piece of bacon lying on a hot-enough-to-fry-an-egg sidewalk. I’ll just fry. With that knowledge it is strange to me to think how much I like to sit in the sun. You would think after all the skin I have shed by peeling after getting sunburnt in my younger years when I could come in red as a radish and just as crisp, that eventually I would learn my lesson. This year I finally got there.