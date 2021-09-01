‘Shade’-y crew visits Dublin Airport
Dublin Airport 9F0 and manager Brad Stanford attended to a group of photographers and models Fridays as they shot pictures for a campaign advertising Flying Eyes Eyewear sunglasses. Models sat atop motorcycles and boarded cockpits as they sported the shades that are 1 mm thin at the temple to guarantee their comfort under headsets and helmets. President and founder Dean Siracusa said he heard about the Dublin airport from Dan Millican who hosts the web series, “Taking Off.” Millican is friends with Stanford and arranged for the shoot, telling Siracusa that the airport would be an ideal place. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.www.dublincitizen.com
