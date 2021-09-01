Cancel
City of Fort Collins Encouraging Residents to Turn Off Outdoor Irrigation by Oct. 1

  • Jensen Morgan, Senior Environmental Specialist, 970-416-4238, jmorgan@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins recently launched the 2021 Shift Your Water Challenge to encourage residents to turn off their outdoor irrigation by Oct. 1. Doing so will save residents money on their utility bills while also preserving the community’s precious water supplies.

Outdoor irrigation makes up around 60% of Fort Collins’ water consumption in summer months. Last year, 91% of all Fort Collins Utilities water customers turned off their irrigation by Oct. 1, saving over 100 million gallons of water in just a matter of weeks. That’s equivalent to the annual water use of 1,250 homes!

Residents can pledge to join at fcgov.com/shiftyourwater and eligible residential Fort Collins Utilities water customers who participate will be entered into a drawing to earn one of 100, $50 credits on their next water bill.

“Last fall 91% of all water customers turned off their sprinklers by Oct. 1 because of water restrictions and we saw a huge impact on water savings,” said Jensen Morgan, Environmental Specialist for the City of Fort Collins. “Our lawns returned healthy and green this past spring, and we hope residents know they can still have a healthy lawn while saving money and conserving water by turning outdoor irrigation off a little earlier than usual in the fall.”

Find out more about the Shift Your Water Challenge:

fcgov.com/shiftyourwater.

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

