Dublin loses avid advocate

dublincitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDublin lost an avid community supporter when Troy Ashcraft died on Friday. Ashcraft was a member of many community groups after he and his wife, Hazel moved to Dublin in 1990, including the Masonic Lodge (serving as District Deputy and Past Master), American Legion, Dublin Investment Club and the Stephenville Gideon Club.

www.dublincitizen.com

#Obituary #District Deputy #American Legion #Dublin Investment Club #Sunday School #U S Army #The Korean Conflict
Worlddublincitizen.com

Dublin fighting COVID spread with forms

As part of Dublin ISD’s commitment to safety, the district is requiring parents to fill out weekly screening forms assuring that their child has not been exhibiting symptoms over the weekend. Forms can be turned in in person or filled out online with a link available at dublinisd.us. — Paul...
Lake City, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

The Graphic-Advocate

Beverly June (Alcox) Vanderheiden, age 89 of Earlham, went to be with our Lord on Friday, August 20, 2021. Celebration of Life and Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 at the Woodlawn Christian Church, located 200 North Woodlawn Avenue in Lake City. A private graveside service will be held at Cottonwood Cemetery near Lake City. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Militaryqchron.com

Edenhofer, vet advocate, dies

Manfred Edenhofer, a lifetime Astoria resident, former president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 and tireless advocate for veterans’ rights, passed away on Aug. 30. He was 74. His daughter Nicol Karaktsanis said Edenhofer served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. “He was an MP,” she said, or military...
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Dublin Rodeo Heritage Museum News

You meet fascinating people when you host tours at the Rodeo Heritage Museum. On Saturday August 14, 2021 Gene Pearcy and his wife Karen came to the Rodeo Heritage Museum’s “Secrets” event. “The Secrets” event was sponsored by Dairy Solutions with tours and a drawing of $100. Gene’s name was...
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

New vet returns to Dublin

Marshall Sevcik may have only joined Dublin Vet Clinic as a veterinarian last month, but he’s a familiar face to long-time customers of the clinic. This is because he helped as a veterinary assistant from 2009 to 2013 while he was attending Tarleton. After he earned his Bachelor’s in biomedical science, he went to Oklahoma State University, where he earned his veterinary degree and met his wife, Kendall.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

The Dublin community

The Dublin community gathered Friday morning at Bob and Norma Cervetto Field for the first pep rally of the 2021-22 school year. In addition to cheering on the athletes, a special presentation was prepared for Dublin High School FCCLA member Ayush Patel, pictured at right with last year’s FCCLA advisor Ryan Lewis and this year’s advisor, Regina Rasberry. Patel was named a national FCCLA champion over the summer after placing 1st in Job Interview Level 2 in competition that included all of the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Patel claimed the top spot by showing his skills in creating a professional portfolio and completing a professional job interview. He advanced to the national level based on a first place finish at the state competition in Dallas in April. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.
Texas Statedublincitizen.com

Meet the Teachers at Dublin ISD

Something interesting about yourself: Love to roadtrip with my dog. How do you feel about being able to teach in Dublin: Excited to work for a great school that cares so much about their students & the community. Kylynn Haggard. Subject: Math. Grade: 2. Hometown: Stephenville, TX. College: Texas Tech.
Dublin, TXdublincitizen.com

Dublin Elementary News

What a great time to be a part of Dublin Elementary! Students have come back to campus from Summer break excited for the new year and ready to learn. We also see many smiles on students faces going to PE on a daily basis. Students rave about the new and exciting activities.
independentnews.com

Dublin to Hold Creek Cleanup Day

Dublin will hold its annual Creek Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. This year’s event, which coincides with California Coastal Cleanup Day, will focus on the Alamo Canal Trail at Dublin Boulevard, South San Ramon Creek behind Dublin High School, and Alamo Creek Trail between Iron Horse Parkway and Amador Valley Boulevard.
Public HealthPosted by
MLive

Christian radio host who linked vaccines to ‘mark of the beast’ dies of COVID

Jimmy DeYoung, a Christian radio broadcaster from Tennessee who questioned the COVID-19 vaccines, died Sunday following a short battle with the virus. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 7, according to The Chattanoogan, and died from the virus eight days later. DeYoung operated Prophecy Today and his radio program was heard on more than 1,500 stations worldwide, according to his website.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Willie Earl Jackson

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Willie Earl “Baby Earl” Jackson, 31, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Aug. 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, LA will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez at 11 a.m. with Rev. Michele Brooks officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Visitation services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting over crowded in chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Gay substitute teacher wrongfully fired by Catholic school after announcing wedding on Facebook, says court

A gay substitute teacher was wrongfully let go from the Catholic school he taught at, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled.Lonnie Billard, 69, was fired from his Drama and English teaching role at Charlotte Catholic High School after he shared his plans to marry his long term partner on Facebook in 2014. Weeks after posting the news, he was told that he was being terminated from his position. Legal proceedings were launched by Mr Billard in 2017, according to documents. Mr Billard started working at the school fulltime in 2001 but retired in 2012, the year he was voted...
Sanford, NCThe Sanford Herald

Tamara Ann Wicker

SANFORD — Tamara Ann Wicker, 49, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday (08/17/21) at her home.. Tamara was born on July 14, 1972, to Virginia Burch and Charles Wicker. She was also blessed with extra parents, Bobby Jackson and Naomi and Terry Robinson. Thank you for reading!. Please...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Veteran, sons honored

SANDUSKY — Dottie Windau, a World War II veteran, was honored for her service with a Quilt of Valor. A good-sized crowd of family and friends attended a lively luncheon held at the American Legion Post 83 in Sandusky on Aug. 15 to honor three U.S. Navy veterans from the Windau family.

