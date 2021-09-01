Whitehall volleyball plays shorthanded, still defeats Hart
WHITEHALL — After 30 years of coaching volleyball, Ted Edsall has seen quite a bit. But until Tuesday, he'd never tried to coach a match going 5-on-6. However, that's where the Vikings found themselves Tuesday against Hart after Ryleigh Mott was unavailable due to illness and Arianna Black was injured in warmups prior to the match. Luckily, Whitehall's veteran leaders put things together after a brief early hiccup, and the Vikings beat the Pirates 25-21, 25-15, 25-8.www.shorelinemedia.net
