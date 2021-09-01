PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, September

Notice is hereby given that on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 6:00 P.M., the Rush Township Board of Supervisors will consider amendments to the Rush Township Zoning Ordinance at their regular meeting. The meeting will be held at the Rush Township Municipal Building located at 150 North Richard Street, Philipsburg, Rush Township, Centre County, PA, 16866. Copies of Zoning Change Petitions and associated proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map may be reviewed at the Rush Township Municipal Building. A summary of changes to be considered is as followed: