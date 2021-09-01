Art Fills the Back Roads of Calaveras County

After a year of online gallery shows, the Calaveras County Arts Council is pleased to present Artists In-Person Studio Tours. This popular event is traditionally held on the third weekend of September (September 18-19, 2021). Artists Studio Tour is an opportunity to tour Calaveras County and meet artists who create artwork that ranges from paintings and sculpture to handcrafted soap and hand-stamped jewelry. Many of the artists on the tour exhibit rarely, and this is a once-a-year chance to see their work.