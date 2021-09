Apple is set to introduce a brand new feature that will allow you to integrate your driver’s license and state ID to its Wallet app on your iPhone or Apple Watch. “We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, in a statement. “We are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future.”