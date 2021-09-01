Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

MIAA Preview: A team-by-team look at the 2021 football season

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mf1hi_0bk1Wl7L00
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright fires a pass against Harding in 2019 at Bearcat Stadium. File photo | News-Press NOW

This weekend marks the first live action in Division II football since 2019 after the NCAA canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is what you need to know about each MIAA team, in order of their selection in the preseason coaches poll.

1. Northwest Missouri State

The Bearcats became back-to-back MIAA Champions after failing to do so in 2017, the first year under Rich Wright. Northwest, which opens the season ranked No. 4 in the nation, has seen its last two seasons end in the regional semis and finals at Ferris State.

Northwest knows what it will get in its returners, but its newcomers have voids to fill. Running back Al McKeller is a two-time Harlon Hill candidate who immediately helps the offense while the Bearcat defense must replace four all-conference starters in the defense.

T-2. Central Missouri

The Mules were MIAA Co-Champions and a regional semifinalist in 2019, but they have three key pieces to fill in for. Quarterback Brook Bolles, tight end Zach Davidson and wide receiver Shae Wyatt, who transferred to Tulane.

The Mules turn to a senior quarterback with 17 games of experience in Kyle Bradley and return the top running back duo in Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson, who combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 scores. Cam Saunders had seven scores at wideout and can take over as the No. 1 receiver. Ten Mules starters on defense are juniors and seniors.

T-2. Fort Hays State

The Tigers have established themselves as an annual contender, following up a 2018 regional appearance with an 8-3 season in 2019 despite an 0-2 start. They return an All-MIAA wideout and one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Chance Fuller.

All three of their losses came to teams who played in the playoffs (Northwest and UCM) or a bowl game (Missouri Western) and were by single digits.

4. Nebraska-Kearney

The Lopers went 7-5 with a win in the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and bring back 37 four-year players this year. Four of them are All-MIAA players in quarterback TJ Davis, running back Dayton Sealey and both offensive tackles. Davis was also the freshman of the year.

The Lopers beat Northwest in ‘19 and scored at least 40 points six times, serving as a real postseason candidate.

5. Missouri Western

The Griffons have improved their record every year under Matt Williamson with back-to-back wins in the Live United Bowl. Between their skill positions, defensive front and secondary, they have arguably as much talent as anybody in the MIAA, led by preseason All-American returner Trey Vaval and cornerback Sam Webb.

For the Griffons, it will come down to the offensive line providing protection and running lanes and the defense limiting big plays, which hindered them in all three losses in ‘19.

6. Washburn

The Ichabods ended 2019 strong with road wins at Emporia and UNK with a home win against Pitt State to end 6-5. They are led by quarterback Mitch Schurig, son of head coach Craig Schurig, and wideout/returner James Letcher Jr. on offense, with two All-MIAA selections back on defense.

They lost every game of a brutal stretch to Northwest, Fort Hays, UCM and Western in 2019.

7. Pittsburg State

The Gorillas made a rare change at head coach following 2019, bringing in Toledo coordinator Brian Wright. That came after a 5-0 start was followed by five-straight losses in a 6-5 year.

Pitt State welcomes back their top-three rushers, plenty of defensive playmakers, and both parts of the two-QB system of Mak Sexton and Brandon Mlekus used in the past, though they must replace receiver Lorenzo West who had nearly half their yards (1,187) and 13 of 23 touchdown receptions by the group.

8. Emporia State

The Hornets struggled outside of facing the bottom half of the MIAA in 2019, though they ranked second in total defense. Six returners have All-MIAA experience, including All-MIAA Jace McDown.

Quarterback Braden Gleason started just two games last year but has his top three receivers back. He won the final two games of the year after the Hornets lost five--straight games.

9. Central Oklahoma

The Bronchos come into the season with questions for the rest of the league to figure out. Starting quarterback Keats Calhoon has had his last two seasons cut short due to injuries, and TCU Brown Stephon Brown. The rest of their offense hasn’t put together meaningful stats or starter reps.

They return experience defensively but were a middle-of-the-pack unit in 2019 and lost three of their games to the top-four teams by at least three scores.

T-10. Missouri Southern

The Lions welcome alum Ariba Bradley back to Joplin as the team’s new head coach. The entire offense, from quarterback to skill position, is mostly new faces.

Southern poses a pair of All-MIAA LBs in leading tackle Richard Jordan Jr., but Southern hasn’t won more than two games since 2014.

T-10. Northeastern State

The RiverHawks have continuity on their side with returners at quarterback and at skill positions, though most places outside cornerback are new faces. It’s been since 2015 that the RiverHawks have won more than two games. They’ve lost 24-straight games.

12. Lincoln

The Blue Tigers didn’t have a warm welcome to the MIAA in 2019, going 1-10 with only a win against Northeastern State. They were held to single digits in seven games.

Malik Hoskins was promoted to head coach after having the interim title in 2019. However, Hosea Franklin was the only player to rush for 1,000 yards in the MIAA, earning an All-American selection.

1:05

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHJyc_0bk1Wl7L00
  • Updated 7 hrs ago

2:00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23h9jW_0bk1Wl7L00
  • Updated 7 hrs ago

1:49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5D13_0bk1Wl7L00

Comments / 0

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
376
Followers
102
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tj Davis
Person
Unk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Missouri Western#Northwest Missouri State#American Football#Division Ii#Miaa Champions#Bearcat#Miaa Co Champions#Ucm#Nebraska Kearney#Lopers#All American#Griffons#Pitt State#Hornets#Tcu Brown Stephon Brown#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

2021 high school football season preview; Brennan tops preseason rankings; Southside, Poteet among teams to watch

Welcome to the first-ever edition of the free KSAT 12 Big Game Coverage Newsletter. Sign up here. The first games of the 2021 high school football season finally start this week! Everyone at KSAT 12 is preparing for the organized chaos ahead, but before any team kicks off, let’s take a moment to break down how Big Game Coverage (BGC) is audibling this year.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln, NEhailvarsity.com

Offensive Lineman Valen Erickson Leaves Huskers 2022 Recruiting Class

The Huskers’ 2022 recruiting class just got smaller. Illinois offensive lineman Valen Erickson has left the Nebraska class. He shared on Twitter that he is committing to Missouri. Erickson (6-6, 315) became Nebraska’s first offensive line commit for the 2022 class back on July 30. The lineman took several trips...
Gilroy, CAGilroy Dispatch

Christopher football team looks to hang tough in A division

Every sports team needs players who lead by example. Christopher High football stalwarts Payton Wheeler and Rossi Oteri are splitting reps in practice at one of the offensive tackle positions, a byproduct of the Cougars graduating their entire offensive line. “Payton and Rossi are the heart and soul of our...
NFLchatsports.com

Bobby Trosset previews the Ravens game against the Washington Football Team

Last Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens tied the record for most consecutive preseason game wins, and on Aug. 28, they'll attempt to beat the record. They're currently tied with Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers team, and the last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was in 2015. With the last...
Orange, CAOCRegister

Football Preview: Trinity League predicted order of finish, team notes

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. 1. Mater Dei: Monarchs are No. 1 in national rankings because they have terrific skill position players like returning quarterback Elijah Brown, a massive offensive line and a defense that features linebacker David Bailey and a deep and talented defensive backfield that includes Domani Jackson and Josh Hunter.
Patrick County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Piedmont District Football Preview: 'It’s night and day, really': All new Patrick County team looking to continue upward trajectory of program

Patrick County football coach David Morrison said this fall's team will look completely different than the one that competed this spring. The Cougars lost former All-Region 2C running back Dae'Shawn Penn, their quarterback, much of their backfield, and two off of the offensive line. But, building from their strength, numbers...
Sportsdailyeasternnews.com

Looking back on volleyball team’s spring season

The Eastern volleyball team is scheduled to begin the regular season Friday and Saturday when it hosts the EIU Panther Invitational. The Panthers are coming off a shortened, conference-only season in the Spring 2021 semester in which they went 2-14. The two wins came just one match apart, with a...
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Team-by-team look at EPC North. Will East Stroudsburg still be the team to beat?

The pandemic hit the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference’s North Division hard in 2020. In fact, COVID-19 affected the division so much that it didn’t even exist during last football season. EPC officials decided to abandon the North-South divisional alignment for a year and put the schools in divisions, based on county. So, Allen and Dieruff played against only the EPC’s Lehigh County members, ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy