MIAA Preview: A team-by-team look at the 2021 football season

Northwest quarterback Braden Wright fires a pass against Harding in 2019 at Bearcat Stadium. File photo | News-Press NOW

This weekend marks the first live action in Division II football since 2019 after the NCAA canceled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is what you need to know about each MIAA team, in order of their selection in the preseason coaches poll.

1. Northwest Missouri State

The Bearcats became back-to-back MIAA Champions after failing to do so in 2017, the first year under Rich Wright. Northwest, which opens the season ranked No. 4 in the nation, has seen its last two seasons end in the regional semis and finals at Ferris State.

Northwest knows what it will get in its returners, but its newcomers have voids to fill. Running back Al McKeller is a two-time Harlon Hill candidate who immediately helps the offense while the Bearcat defense must replace four all-conference starters in the defense.

T-2. Central Missouri

The Mules were MIAA Co-Champions and a regional semifinalist in 2019, but they have three key pieces to fill in for. Quarterback Brook Bolles, tight end Zach Davidson and wide receiver Shae Wyatt, who transferred to Tulane.

The Mules turn to a senior quarterback with 17 games of experience in Kyle Bradley and return the top running back duo in Devante Turner and Koby Wilkerson, who combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 scores. Cam Saunders had seven scores at wideout and can take over as the No. 1 receiver. Ten Mules starters on defense are juniors and seniors.

T-2. Fort Hays State

The Tigers have established themselves as an annual contender, following up a 2018 regional appearance with an 8-3 season in 2019 despite an 0-2 start. They return an All-MIAA wideout and one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Chance Fuller.

All three of their losses came to teams who played in the playoffs (Northwest and UCM) or a bowl game (Missouri Western) and were by single digits.

4. Nebraska-Kearney

The Lopers went 7-5 with a win in the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and bring back 37 four-year players this year. Four of them are All-MIAA players in quarterback TJ Davis, running back Dayton Sealey and both offensive tackles. Davis was also the freshman of the year.

The Lopers beat Northwest in ‘19 and scored at least 40 points six times, serving as a real postseason candidate.

5. Missouri Western

The Griffons have improved their record every year under Matt Williamson with back-to-back wins in the Live United Bowl. Between their skill positions, defensive front and secondary, they have arguably as much talent as anybody in the MIAA, led by preseason All-American returner Trey Vaval and cornerback Sam Webb.

For the Griffons, it will come down to the offensive line providing protection and running lanes and the defense limiting big plays, which hindered them in all three losses in ‘19.

6. Washburn

The Ichabods ended 2019 strong with road wins at Emporia and UNK with a home win against Pitt State to end 6-5. They are led by quarterback Mitch Schurig, son of head coach Craig Schurig, and wideout/returner James Letcher Jr. on offense, with two All-MIAA selections back on defense.

They lost every game of a brutal stretch to Northwest, Fort Hays, UCM and Western in 2019.

7. Pittsburg State

The Gorillas made a rare change at head coach following 2019, bringing in Toledo coordinator Brian Wright. That came after a 5-0 start was followed by five-straight losses in a 6-5 year.

Pitt State welcomes back their top-three rushers, plenty of defensive playmakers, and both parts of the two-QB system of Mak Sexton and Brandon Mlekus used in the past, though they must replace receiver Lorenzo West who had nearly half their yards (1,187) and 13 of 23 touchdown receptions by the group.

8. Emporia State

The Hornets struggled outside of facing the bottom half of the MIAA in 2019, though they ranked second in total defense. Six returners have All-MIAA experience, including All-MIAA Jace McDown.

Quarterback Braden Gleason started just two games last year but has his top three receivers back. He won the final two games of the year after the Hornets lost five--straight games.

9. Central Oklahoma

The Bronchos come into the season with questions for the rest of the league to figure out. Starting quarterback Keats Calhoon has had his last two seasons cut short due to injuries, and TCU Brown Stephon Brown. The rest of their offense hasn’t put together meaningful stats or starter reps.

They return experience defensively but were a middle-of-the-pack unit in 2019 and lost three of their games to the top-four teams by at least three scores.

T-10. Missouri Southern

The Lions welcome alum Ariba Bradley back to Joplin as the team’s new head coach. The entire offense, from quarterback to skill position, is mostly new faces.

Southern poses a pair of All-MIAA LBs in leading tackle Richard Jordan Jr., but Southern hasn’t won more than two games since 2014.

T-10. Northeastern State

The RiverHawks have continuity on their side with returners at quarterback and at skill positions, though most places outside cornerback are new faces. It’s been since 2015 that the RiverHawks have won more than two games. They’ve lost 24-straight games.

12. Lincoln

The Blue Tigers didn’t have a warm welcome to the MIAA in 2019, going 1-10 with only a win against Northeastern State. They were held to single digits in seven games.

Malik Hoskins was promoted to head coach after having the interim title in 2019. However, Hosea Franklin was the only player to rush for 1,000 yards in the MIAA, earning an All-American selection.

1:05

Updated 7 hrs ago

2:00

Updated 7 hrs ago

1:49