Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement ahead of the expiration of enhanced jobless benefits:. “Millions of jobless workers are going to suffer when benefits expire on Monday, and it didn’t need to be this way. It’s clear from the economic and health conditions on the ground that we shouldn’t be cutting off benefits now. There was no way to predict back in March the explosion of cases we’ve seen with the Delta variant, and how it’s held job growth back, particularly in the service sectors.