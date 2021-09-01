Cancel
Rison, AR

Big Play Redbugs Edge Wildcats, 20-16

By Cleveland County Herald
clevelandcountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRison Goes Toe-to-Toe With Heavier, Faster Fordyce Team in Season Opener. FORDYCE – An outstanding effort by a thin Rison team against a heavier, faster Fordyce squad almost provided the Wildcats with a big upset last Friday night. However, the Redbugs, in typical fashion, relied on big plays, three of them going for touchdowns, to turn back the determined Wildcats, 20-16, in the season-opening game, witnessed by the usual large crowd on a hot, sultry night. The winning TD scored by Fordyce came with less than 5 minutes to go in the contest, as the ‘Bugs extended their victory string to three over Rison, all by a total of 11 points.

