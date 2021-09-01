Streets in the Evacuation Zone

In light of the impending tropical storm, we're taking precautions to keep Trentonians safe from the anticipated Delaware River flooding, specifically residents in the Island neighborhood. We are strongly encouraging residents to voluntarily evacuate the area and seek shelter as soon as possible. As a measure of precaution, we're turning off the power grid in the area at 8:00 AM tomorrow. Our Trenton Police Command Post will be in the area and can be reached for assistance 24/7 via a non-emergency line at 609-712-4831. Residents are welcomed to seek shelter at Joyce Kilmer School. For more information, visit https://www.trentonnj.org/flood.