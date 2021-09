When a World Health Organization joint mission with China published its findings about the origins of the pandemic earlier this year, the report declared an accidental laboratory incident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was “extremely unlikely.” Though the laboratory had been conducting experiments with bat coronaviruses, Peter Embarek, the head of the WHO team, said at a Feb. 9 news conference that it was “very unlikely that anything could escape from such a place.” Ever since, China has insisted the WHO report was the final word, rejected demands for further investigation of a laboratory leak and pointed instead to virus origins from outside China.