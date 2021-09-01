R. Kelly and Aaliyah were married in matching jogging suits in 10-minute ceremony, minister testifies

DAMON DASH WAS UPSET WITH HYPE WILLIAMS OVER AALIYAH'S DEATH: On the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death, Damon Dash revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he was upset with Hype Williams over Aaliyah's death. Dash said that Aaliyah was afraid of flying and was apprehensive about taking the flight to The Bahamas to film the video for “Rock The Boat” and had even texted Damon prior to boarding the fatal flight. He said, “When she actually saw the plane… She said 'I don't like this plane.' I was like, 'Well, don't get on it.' She was like, 'Well, I got to because I got work to do.'” He continued, “But what I was really more tight about was that I had heard that Lenny Kravitz had offered her a jet and that Hype had took the jet. So, that's what really pissed me off about the situation when I heard about that. You can ask Hype about that.” Dame also revealed that he spoke to Hype about it. When asked about the conversation, he said, “Because of my respect for Aaliyah and her family… Everyone's respectful of her memory. No one really speaks on it… So in respect for her memory, I don't say a lot of things.”