Judge tosses Trump rule that reduced protections for streams, wetlands

By Jeremy Cox
Bay Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge in Arizona has thrown out the Trump administration’s 2020 rollback of a federal law designed to protect rivers, streams and wetlands. But the ruling by U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez, an Obama appointee, leaves those waters in regulatory limbo. For now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency will take their cues from a law that went into effect in 1986, a regulation widely panned as byzantine and confusing.

