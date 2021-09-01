MSU to host Family Weekend

Morehead State University will bring Eagle students and loved ones together during its annual Family Weekend. This year’s Family Weekend takes place Sept. 10-12. “We are so excited to bring back Family Weekend, which is one of our most popular legacy events,” said Jane Tenyer, assistant director of programming and engagement in the Office of Student Activities. “We can already feel the energy and excitement from our students being back on campus and we hope that our student’s families will join us for this fun-filled weekend.”