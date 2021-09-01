Pentagon chief marks close of Afghanistan war

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said it was “likely” there would be conditions for a civil war to develop in Afghanistan, which could, in turn, lead to a resurgence of terrorist groups. “My military estimate is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war,” Milley said during an interview on Fox News. “I don’t know if the Taliban is gonna be able to consolidate power and establish governance—they may be, maybe not.”