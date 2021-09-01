Cancel
Military

Pentagon chief marks close of Afghanistan war

Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin looked back at the 20-year military conflict in Afghanistan Wednesday, saying "America's longest war has come to a close." (Sept. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/14248432f00b438f85ee54fcd896188d.

MilitarySlate

Joint Chiefs Chair: Civil War “Likely” in Afghanistan, Could Lead to Terrorism Surge

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said it was “likely” there would be conditions for a civil war to develop in Afghanistan, which could, in turn, lead to a resurgence of terrorist groups. “My military estimate is that the conditions are likely to develop of a civil war,” Milley said during an interview on Fox News. “I don’t know if the Taliban is gonna be able to consolidate power and establish governance—they may be, maybe not.”
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
Aerospace & DefenseKRON4

War in Afghanistan ends after last U.S. planes leave Kabul

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

What happened to US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan?

The U.S. military likely abandoned tens of millions of dollars’ worth of aircraft, armored vehicles and sophisticated defensive systems in the rush to leave airport in Kabul safely. Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said some of the equipment had been “de-militarized,” essentially rendered inoperable. Troops...
MilitaryKUOW

He Is The Last American Soldier To Leave Afghanistan

Before the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, bringing to an end America's longest war, one man strode on to the C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was the very last American service member to leave the country Monday. He's...

