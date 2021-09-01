Cancel
Helped by tech giants, BioNTech vaccines finally reach Taiwan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAOYUAN, Taiwan (Reuters) – The first batch of BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Taiwan on Thursday, after months of heated political and diplomatic wrangling and helped by the involvement of two of the world’s most important tech firms. Taiwan has blamed China, which claims the island as its own territory, for nixing an original order from the German firm earlier this year – charges Beijing has angrily denied. Taiwan’s government subsequently allowed major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn – formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd – as well as its high-profile billionaire founder Terry Gou, along with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, to negotiate on its behalf for the shot. A $350 million deal for 10 million shots was inked in July, which will be donated to the government for distribution.

