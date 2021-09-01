Registration is now open for Delta Health’s blood draw days and flu clinic

The registration for Delta Health’s annual blood draw days and flu clinic is now open for Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 at Delta Middle School located at 401 East 10th St. Registration can be done for the blood draws online at deltahospital.org or by calling 1-800-217-5866 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are appointment slots available from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. No walk-ins are allowed; please come at the designated appointment time and not earlier to allow for shorter wait times. Blood draw prices vary depending on the type of blood tests that are being run.