Your Quick Guide To Trimmer Capacitor Selection – Part 1

This study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of multicolor (MC) scanning laser ophthalmoscopy (MC-SLO) in detecting microaneurysm (MA) in eyes with diabetic retinopathy (DR). This was a retrospective cross-sectional study. Eyes with DR underwent fluorescein angiography (FA), MC-SLO, optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA), and color fundus photography (CFP) were analyzed. The foveal region was cut in an 6 × 6 mm image and the number of MA in each image was counted by retina specialists to determine the sensitivity and positive predictive value. FA results were used as the ground standard. MAs were classified as those with early, late, or no dye leakage based on FA images. Fifty-four eyes of 35 patients with an average age of 64.5 ± 1.24 years were included. The sensitivity of MA detection was 37.3%, 15.3%, and 4.12% in MC-SLO, OCTA, and CFP, respectively (P < 0.01 in each pair).The positive predictive value was 66.4%, 46.4%, and 27.6% in MC, OCTA, and CFP, respectively (P < 0.01 in each pair). Sensitivity for MAs with early leakage was 36.4% in MC-SLO, which was significantly higher than 4.02% in OCTA. MC-SLO was more useful in detecting MA in eyes with DR than OCTA.