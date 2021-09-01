Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Look, Ma! How I Solved These Disposable Diagnostic Device Challenges

meddeviceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisposable diagnostics fill a unique niche in the realm of medical devices. They are subject to many of the same regulations and design challenges as their non-disposable brethren, but include additional layers of difficulty, such as the need for production in significantly higher volumes and concerns surrounding disposables’ environmental impact.

www.meddeviceonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disposables#Medical Devices#Diagnostics#Accumold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
RetailPosted by
Food Logistics

How Real Wireless Power Will Transform the Supply Chain

The Internet of Things (IoT) is already transforming supply chains, from asset tracking to inventory management to warehouse and fleet operations. There are more than 10 billion IoT devices operating today, and in the next decade, experts project an additional 15 billion devices will come online. IoT devices have the potential to tell supply chain managers where assets are, keep employees safer onsite and yield valuable data that can be used to eliminate logistics bottlenecks and ensure product quality.
Technologymeddeviceonline.com

How To Solve 3 Common Batch Record Challenges

Life sciences manufacturers' production processes should be assets, and not create challenges. Yet too many manufacturing companies allow their batch records to become liabilities by using manual, often paper-based systems that are error-prone, disconnected, and limited in the operational insights they provide. Here are three common batch record challenges manufacturers encounter and some practical ways an electronic batch record (EBR) solution can resolve them.
EngineeringScience Now

Self-contained soft electrofluidic actuators

Soft robotics revolutionized human-robot interactions, yet there exist persistent challenges for developing high-performance soft actuators that are powerful, rapid, controllable, safe, and portable. Here, we introduce a class of self-contained soft electrofluidic actuators (SEFAs), which can directly convert electrical energy into the mechanical energy of the actuators through electrically responsive fluids that drive the outside elastomer deformation. The use of special dielectric liquid enhances fluid flow capabilities, improving the actuation performance of the SEFAs. SEFAs are easily manufactured by using widely available materials and common fabrication techniques, and display excellent comprehensive performances in portability, controllability, rapid response, versatility, safety, and actuation. An artificial muscle stretching a joint and a soft bionic ray swimming in a tank demonstrate their effective performance. Hence, SEFAs offer a platform for developing soft actuators with potential applications in wearable assistant devices and soft robots.
Economyitprotoday.com

2021 Data Protection Report

Data protection, now more than ever, is providing peace of mind while helping you ensure business continuity. The world of data protection is wide and varying, across new technology and old, striving to support and protect in the ever-changing world of technology. Veeam and DSM offer a single platform for...
Healthmassdevice.com

Amazon makes moves for a major medical diagnostics play

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) wants to hire key employees to expand its medical diagnostics operations on a global scale, which very well could grow beyond COVID-19 testing. Senior-level job postings offer a glimpse of the notoriously secretive and ambitious tech company’s global aspirations for medical diagnostics. Just this week, Amazon put a call out for a medical regulatory officer to be based in Seattle, where the online retailer and cloud computing company is headquartered.
IndustryMedCity News

Top 7 challenges facing the medical device market

The medical device market is fast-becoming a powerhouse of the global healthcare sector. The United States especially has seen prolific demand for medical devices over the past decade and a half. A growing geriatric population and trend toward therapeutic and rehabilitative treatments could push the global value of this market as high as 657.98 billion by 2028, according to 2021 market research.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Posture Enhancers

The smart AI posture corrector, dubbed the Mirror, by CZUR is controlled via an app. CZUR was founded in 2013 and is a Global Technology company based in Shenzhen. The company focuses on using the latest in digitalization and archiving solutions to provide consumers with high-quality devices. Thanks to the...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Is Machine Learning the future of Data Quality?

“Garbage in, garbage out”, in the data world we have often heard this phrase which means if your data is “bad”, you can never make “good” decisions(bet you didn’t see this one coming:P). The journey from “bad” to “good” is what Data Quality is. Now the bad data can mean...
Technologyautomationworld.com

Applying Artificial Intelligence to Paint Shop Robots

There’s been quite a bit of activity recently around the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) for quality inspection procedures. Most of these applications focused on the application of AI to machine vision systems to identify defective products based. But now we’re starting to see AI more widely applied to other automation technologies—such as robots—to inspect operations as they are performed by the robot.
ElectronicsPosted by
BobVila

Solved! How Does SimpliSafe Work?

Q: I’d really like to get a home security system, but I don’t like the idea of people all over my home installing equipment that I don’t know about. I’ve heard SimpliSafe is a DIY option, but how does it work? Is it as good as a traditional system?. A:...
Carsfreightwaves.com

Transforming the in-auto user experience — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

6 Strategic Process Considerations Beyond MLOps

The combination of agile execution, product management, audit controls, and operational resilience integrate MLOps into the corporate fabric. “Good morning, meeting with regulatory agency coming up next week. Would you mind sending documentation on model evaluation, carbon footprint, and discrimination prevention controls by 4 pm to the regulatory relations team?”
ElectronicsTimes Union

Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Molex Disposable Thin-Film Battery

Battery provides a compact, flexible solution for low-power single-use applications. Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized global distributor for Molex, has expanded its selection of electronic component solutions with the company’s disposable thin-film battery. The thin-film batteries are zinc-carbon primary cells (Zn anode/MnO2 cathode) that...
Technologyvmware.com

See how other companies are solving today’s IT challenges

VMworld 2021 is your roadmap to today’s IT challenges. Whether it’s learning how Zoom deployed high-definition videoconferencing for a hybrid workforce, or it’s understanding how BMW is setting new standards in virtual factory planning, VMworld 2021 is featuring its customers front and center so you can learn from the best.
Labor IssuesPosted by
@growwithco

Solve Labor Challenges

Digital ordering, streamlined operations and a focus on providing a desirable work environment are helping the industry weather the staffing crunch, executives said. The U.S. restaurant industry, which still employs an estimated one million fewer workers than before the pandemic, is pivoting to bounce back after a devastating 2020. Labor-saving...
BusinessTechCrunch

Level AI lands $13M Series A to build conversational intelligence for customer service

Today the company launched publicly, while announcing a $13 million Series A led by Battery Ventures, with help from seed investors Eniac and Village Global as well as some unnamed angels. Battery’s Neeraj Agrawal will be joining the startup’s board under the terms of the agreement. The company reports it has now raised $15 million, including an earlier $2 million seed.
Health ServicesSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Lessons for Post-Pandemic Hospital Supply Chains

It will be years before hospitals and health systems fully process the lessons from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, one of those lessons is already clear -- the pandemic highlighted the lack of system and data integration as well as a broken “just-in-time” supply chain model, which led to sometimes-disastrous results.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Smoke Evacuation System Market Survey Showing Positive Signs with Good CAGR Value, Players - MetroMed Healthcare, CooperSurgical, BOWA-electronic, Purple Surgical, EPSIMED, Ecolab Europe, Choyang Medical Industry, DeRoyal Industries

The Smoke Evacuation System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Smoke Evacuation System Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy