Your Quick Guide To Trimmer Capacitor Selection – Part 2

For all Docker's container technology popularity, Docker, the company, has its problems. First, Docker had trouble finding a working business plan. Then, Docker ran short of funds. In late 2019, it seems to have solved both problems by selling its Docker Enterprise product line and business to Mirantis. But, unable to catch a break, Docker was dropped from Kubernetes. That wasn't as much of a problem as it sounds, but it still left users concerned about Docker. Now, in another attempt to revitalize its business, Docker is restricting the use of the free version of its Docker Desktop to individuals, small businesses, and non-commercial open-source projects. All others must pay for a subscription.