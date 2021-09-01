Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Your Quick Guide To Trimmer Capacitor Selection – Part 2

meddeviceonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn part 1 of this two-part guide, we talked about the trade-offs you need to make when selecting the type of capacitor that will be the best fit for your application and the basics of trimmer capacitor design including dielectric material options. This second post focuses more on the details of trimmer capacitor specs and how to determine what's right for your application.

www.meddeviceonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trimmer#Capacitor#Mri#Srf#Dwv#Ptfe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Trafficelectronicproducts.com

Integration solves power design challenges in railway industry

Integrating the power module effectively and effortlessly into railway applications has been a great concern for an increasing number of power supply manufacturers. Such power modules should be adaptable to the system or environmental variations based on the specific applications. In this regard, an ultra-wide input range DC/DC converter can satisfy the requirements and support all nominal voltages for train-borne applications. Since the rail traffic is exposed to harsh environments, the DC/DC converter should be certified to the EN 50155, EN 61373, and EN 45545-2 standards.
TechnologyMusicRadar.com

What is modular synthesis? The ultimate beginner's guide

So, what exactly is a modular synth? Well - it’s a synthesizer whose components come as individual modules, allowing the user to define the functions and layouts of the system and then define the signal paths for both audio and modulation, through a process known as patching. The first available...
EngineeringScience Now

Self-contained soft electrofluidic actuators

Soft robotics revolutionized human-robot interactions, yet there exist persistent challenges for developing high-performance soft actuators that are powerful, rapid, controllable, safe, and portable. Here, we introduce a class of self-contained soft electrofluidic actuators (SEFAs), which can directly convert electrical energy into the mechanical energy of the actuators through electrically responsive fluids that drive the outside elastomer deformation. The use of special dielectric liquid enhances fluid flow capabilities, improving the actuation performance of the SEFAs. SEFAs are easily manufactured by using widely available materials and common fabrication techniques, and display excellent comprehensive performances in portability, controllability, rapid response, versatility, safety, and actuation. An artificial muscle stretching a joint and a soft bionic ray swimming in a tank demonstrate their effective performance. Hence, SEFAs offer a platform for developing soft actuators with potential applications in wearable assistant devices and soft robots.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
ElectronicsTimes Union

Heilind Electronics Now Stocking Molex Disposable Thin-Film Battery

Battery provides a compact, flexible solution for low-power single-use applications. Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized global distributor for Molex, has expanded its selection of electronic component solutions with the company’s disposable thin-film battery. The thin-film batteries are zinc-carbon primary cells (Zn anode/MnO2 cathode) that...
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

6 Strategic Process Considerations Beyond MLOps

The combination of agile execution, product management, audit controls, and operational resilience integrate MLOps into the corporate fabric. “Good morning, meeting with regulatory agency coming up next week. Would you mind sending documentation on model evaluation, carbon footprint, and discrimination prevention controls by 4 pm to the regulatory relations team?”
Softwaremakeuseof.com

The Complete Guide to Adding and Removing Quick Actions on Your Mac

Many macOS users use Quick Actions to quickly and efficiently perform simple tasks, such as annotating or rotating photos. If you use Quick Actions on your Mac, did you know that you add or remove custom quick actions from the list?. Adding and removing Quick Actions is a pretty easy...
Engineeringmassdevice.com

5 Considerations for Designing Battery Operated Products

Extending battery life is one of the most important considerations for portable product design. For example, extending the battery life of implantable medical devices lengthens the time between surgical procedures. For consumer and industrial products, having the best battery life is a crucial competitive advantage. Customers expect a smooth and uninterrupted experience with a portable device. If the battery life is too short, then the experience is interrupted each time a battery has to be replaced or recharged. These interruptions frustrate the end-user, resulting in customer resentment, negative comments, and loss of revenue. Battery life is so important that leading battery manufacturers have exchanged lawsuits over misleading battery life claims even before products are envisioned.
Home & GardenThis Old House

Quick Guide to Brick Path Patterns

Choosing the right pattern to suit the shape of your brick walkway (and your skill level) can drastically reduce your work time. Bricks are butted end to end with joints that fall in the middle of the brick on the next row. One of the sturdiest and easiest patterns to install, running bond only requires minimal cutting at each end and will easily follow a gentle curve.
EngineeringEmbedded.com

Cryo-CMOS IP enables qubit control chips at cryogenic temperatures

SureCore is developing a CMOS IP library suitable for operation at extremely low temperatures required for quantum computing applications, enabling design of cryo-CMOS control chips co-located with qubits in a cryostat. One of the biggest challenges in the scaling of quantum computing applications is the need for cabling to connect...
SoftwareeWeek

How to Speed Up Your Software Testing Cycle: 5 Key Tips

Would it be sacrilege to decrease the amount of code testing? Surprisingly, there is ample data showing benefits from less testing. A typical software testing suite has these drawbacks:. Takes too long to execute. Tests code that hasn’t changed. Runs single-threaded. Costs companies countless hours and many dollars. Software testing...
TechnologyZDNet

Docker changes its subscription plans, usage rules, and product line

For all Docker's container technology popularity, Docker, the company, has its problems. First, Docker had trouble finding a working business plan. Then, Docker ran short of funds. In late 2019, it seems to have solved both problems by selling its Docker Enterprise product line and business to Mirantis. But, unable to catch a break, Docker was dropped from Kubernetes. That wasn't as much of a problem as it sounds, but it still left users concerned about Docker. Now, in another attempt to revitalize its business, Docker is restricting the use of the free version of its Docker Desktop to individuals, small businesses, and non-commercial open-source projects. All others must pay for a subscription.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What is Feature Engineering — Importance, Tools and Techniques for Machine Learning

Feature engineering is the process of selecting, manipulating, and transforming raw data into features that can be used in supervised learning. In order to make machine learning work well on new tasks, it might be necessary to design and train better features. As you may know, a “feature” is any measurable input that can be used in a predictive model — it could be the color of an object or the sound of someone’s voice. Feature engineering, in simple terms, is the act of converting raw observations into desired features using statistical or machine learning approaches.
AllOutdoor.com

Trijicon Announces Upgrades to the REAP-IR and IR-Hunter Thermals

All of you hog hunters out there looking to expand your pig-slaying horizons will be interested to know that Trijicon has recently made some upgrades to their popular REAP-IR and IR-Hunter thermal riflescopes. While each of these thermal riflescopes already features tons of great specifications and performance, Trijicon thought it wise to add some functional improvements to the optics in order to increase your chances of success in the field no matter what kind of game you’re hunting.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Optimize Memory Tips in Python

Tracking, managing, and optimizing memory usage in Python is a well-understood matter but lacks a comprehensive summary of methods. This post presents the most common and efficient approaches to enhance memory utilization. Memory management in Python is not a simple issue to solve, it requires a decent understanding of Python...
SoftwareElectronicsWeekly.com

C++ synthesis suite for PolarFire FPGA algorithm development

Microchip has released a C++ algorithm high-level synthesis design workflow for its PolarFire FPGAs. “A large majority of edge compute, computer vision and industrial control algorithms are developed natively in C++ by developers with little or no knowledge of underlying FPGA hardware,” according to the company. Called SmartHLS, the tool...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Microwaves improve imaging systems, hasten infrastructure evaluation

Microwaves do more than just heat up your leftovers. These invisible waves of electromagnetic radiation can also be used in a variety of imaging applications. From observing the Earth's climate and surface topography to screening baggage at airports, microwaves can help us see things that may be hidden. That is because different frequencies of microwaves can penetrate objects that would normally block our vision in the visible light spectrum—such as clouds or the outer layer of a suitcase.
BusinessHPCwire

FUJIFILM Launches LTO Ultrium 9 Data Cartridge

VALHALLA, N.Y., September 7, 2021 – FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A., Inc. is pleased to announce the launch and availability of its FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium 9 Data Cartridge (LTO-9). Fujifilm’s LTO-9 complies with the ninth generation LTO Ultrium standards for magnetic tape storage media, marking a new standard of performance for backing up and archiving large volumes of data. Fujifilm’s LTO-9 uses proprietary technology to offer up to 45TB of storage capacity (18TB for non-compressed data), a 50% increase from the previous generation of LTO tape.

Comments / 0

Community Policy